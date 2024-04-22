WWE's Logan Paul Declares When Wrestling Will Be 'Cool' Again

Logan Paul is one of the most successful celebrity wrestlers in history, now under a multi-year contract with WWE. He's been highlighted on numerous premium live events since joining the company, including a spot at Elimination Chamber, multiple matches at WrestleMania, and winning the United States Championship from legend Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. "The Maverick" had his most recent match at WrestleMania 40, retaining his title over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. On his "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, Paul touted just how cool it was to work for WWE, especially entering what many are calling a "new era." There's one thing that would make it better in his eyes, however.

"I feel like The Rock's been saying it, 'Wrestling's cool again,' and I don't know if I'd go as far as to say that until I'm the WWE Champ, but wrestling is definitely captivating again. The stories we're telling [are] second to none," Paul said. The match between Paul, Owens, and Orton shared the same night as the true main event of the weekend, Cody Rhodes taking on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes was able to finish the story and capture the title, something Paul was excited to see. He said on his podcast that ring announcer Samantha Irvin even "bullied him" on X, and called him a "cringe overreactor."

"It's so entertaining. It's a universal language. When you're making noise, bringing The Rock out, The Undertaker, John Cena," he said. "And the changing of the belt. Cody Rhodes beating Roman Reigns, who's been a WWE champion for ... an insane amount of time. Then having the face of the company change to a second generation wrestler. Cody Rhodes, whose dad is a legend, it's emotional. I got really emotional seeing Cody win."

