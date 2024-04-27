WWE SmackDown 4/26/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Formula 1 has Silly Season, and WWE has the draft. In the chaotic hustle and bustle of Superstar switches and team exchanges, one thing is certain: getting drafted in the first round is not only a huge honor, but an unspoken message about one's talent. Not just anybody is a first round draft pick, so when Bianca Belair was chosen as the first overall pick during the 2024 WWE Draft, her greatness as an overall competitor — and not just a champion — was reiterated for the WWE audience.

While she and Jade Cargill staked their claim for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Friday night, Belair has been largely taking a back seat from the singles championship scene. If it were any other female superstar, a break from the limelight of singles championship contendership may be a death sentence for one's momentum. There are some talent who just need to be in the title picture in order to stay relevant, lest they be banished to the obscurity of the backstage area. Belair is not one of those superstars, and has stayed just as relevant as a title-less competitor as she was when she was the longest reigning "Raw" Women's Champion. Belair is the textbook definition of timeless talent, and her status as the first overall — not just female, but overall — pick reinforced that idea.

On Friday, Belair joined Kelly Kelly and Becky Lynch as the only women who were the first overall picks in the WWE Draft. Belair also became the first black woman to be the first overall pick in the WWE Draft. It is empowering to see just how much trust WWE puts in Belair to consistently deliver, and it is really comforting to know that one of the most beloved women on the roster is still regarded as a high-profile competitor despite her time away from singles championship contendership. Her tag team championship feud against Kairi Sane and Asuka of Damage CTRL may just be warming up, but Belair has consistently stayed white-hot in her popularity and shows no signs of slowing down. Belair loves to say that she stays ready so she never has to get ready — it could be argued that, because she stays on top, she never has to get (back) on top.

To top it all off, she looked gorgeous in her all-white outfit. Is there anything she can't do? She truly is the EST — of everything.

Written by Angeline Phu