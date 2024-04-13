WWE SmackDown 4/12/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I loved everything about the initial part of this segment. I love Bayley as WWE Women's Champion and I love that she's getting her flowers. Almost just as importantly, I'm glad the fans are back on her side as a babyface, after years of her playing a heel character alongside Damage CNTRL. When Tiffany Stratton's music hit during her celebration, I loved that, too. I really like Stratton, in part, because (please excuse me for judging here) she doesn't look like she should be so good at what she does in the ring. She gives me a "Divas Era" vibe, but it just works because she's so darn good. And Naomi! I'm so glad Naomi is also getting her flowers, coming off a win at WrestleMania in a dominant tag team with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, straight into a title match with her real-life friend. Bayley put Naomi over strong, telling Stratton that she wasn't about to issue an open challenge, but had Naomi in mind already.

Naomi looked strong as a fighting challenger, telling Bayley she wasn't ready for a title shot until she took out Stratton. Stratton taking shots at Naomi before the match, saying "she couldn't even win a title if it glowed in the dark," and telling her that she already beat her was great for her character. The match itself was just great because both women are excellent workers and play into their respective characters well.

I will say I didn't entirely love how the match ended. It was a bit anti-climactic for my taste with the roll-up victory for Naomi, but I'm glad she got the win to move on to challenge her friend in what I think will be an excellent babyface versus babyface match — something I don't usually go for. Even with the lackluster ending, Stratton still looked strong and can absolutely be a credible challenger for Bayley in the future. She may have gotten rolled up and pinned, but the way she recovered from missing her Prettiest Moonsault Ever, landing on her feet and even taunting Naomi a bit, looked excellent.

Stratton is young and still a relative newcomer to the main roster. I would have liked to see her on WrestleMania this year, but she did get her chance to shine at Elimination Chamber, and there is still plenty of time for her. Naomi proved herself in Impact as Knockouts Champion and is much more deserving of the first shot at Bayley at this point of her career. It might not have been "Tiffy Time" Friday night, but I certainly am ready to feel the glow when she does battle with Bayley in the future.

