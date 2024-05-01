Tony Khan Addresses The Potential For 'Chaos' On AEW Dynamite In His Absence

Since The Elite laid out Tony Khan at the end of last week's "AEW Dynamite," fans have wondered what the next step in the storyline would be. They got some idea on "AEW Collision" a few days later when it was revealed Khan was dealing with "head and neck" injuries and had not been cleared to travel, suggesting that the AEW owner and promoter wouldn't be running the show on this week's "Dynamite" in Winnipeg, marking the first time Khan would ever miss a show.

During an appearance on "TMZSports" on Tuesday, Khan, wearing the same neck brace he was seen sporting throughout the week during the NFL Draft, confirmed to host and former WWE star Mojo Rawley that he wouldn't be on hand for "Dynamite." As for what that means for the show, Khan himself isn't sure, which he believes could lead to some exciting television.

"I think it's going to create a very interesting situation on 'AEW Dynamite' on TBS," Khan said. "What's going to happen? There's some chaos possibly. Of course, I'm going to try to chime in when I can online, but who's going to be running the show on-site? It's going to be a very interesting and exciting situation."

Though he didn't specify while speaking with Rawley, Khan has all but confirmed that someone would be stepping into his position as he continues to recover, and could do so as early as tonight's "Dynamite." Khan has given no hints as to who this new authority figure could be, though some have expressed hope that it could be former Elite member and AEW EVP Kenny Omega, who is set to return this evening..

