Tony Khan Addresses Idea Of In-Ring Action In AEW

Two weeks have passed since Tony Khan was on the receiving end of a brutal attack from members of The Elite, and the AEW owner is still recovering from "multiple head and neck injuries." As such, Khan is not expected to be at any AEW events for the foreseeable future, leaving Elite members The Young Bucks effectively in charge thanks to their EVP status, allowing them to run amock and take out other members of AEW's brain trust, including former Elite member and EVP, Kenny Omega.

Naturally, things appear to be heading towards The Elite being confronted by others in AEW, and during an appearance on "Cincy360," Khan himself was asked if he could step into the ring against The Elite to get revenge. Alas, Khan made it clear that no one should be expecting that any time soon.

"AEW is where the best wrestle, and we mean that...in this case, I'm not the best person to pay those people back," Khan said. "There's a lot of things I'm good at behind the scenes but somebody else is gonna have to avenge what those guys did not only to me, but to Kenny Omega...I'm quite sure there are more capable wrestlers than I am that can inflict some of that punishment on The Young Bucks and Jack Perry and Okada, The Elite...[And] after what happened to me last time, I don't think I'd be making a smart move trying that."

Whatever the next step will be in the ongoing saga of The Elite is likely to take place on tonight's "AEW Dynamite" in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The show will feature the second straight appearance from Omega, who is expected to make an important announcement, despite being laid out by the Elite at the close of last week's "Dynamite."

