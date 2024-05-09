Video: Serena Deeb Has A Message For AEW Women's Champ Toni Storm

After defeating Mariah May one week ago on "AEW Dynamite," Serena Deeb finds herself the #1 contender for the AEW Women's World Championship, with her title shot against "Timeless" Toni Storm set for AEW Double or Nothing in just a few weeks. But the fireworks have already started after Deeb took exception to Storm interrupting her promo last night on "Dynamite," leading to Deeb laying Storm out with a punch.

Advertisement

That wasn't enough for Deeb, however, who had a message for Storm while speaking with Lexy Nair in a social media exclusive. Keeping things short and sweet, Deeb admitted there were people out there doubting her, but that she had learned over her career to "block out the noise" and that it didn't change anything. She then warned Storm that if she thought Deeb's right hand hurt her, it would hurt even more when Deeb defeated her to win the AEW Women's World Title in a few weeks time.

EXCLUSIVE: "If you think that right hand hurt tonight, how do you think it's gonna feel when you lose your #AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing?" - @SerenaDeeb towards her #AEWDoN opponent the AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/bY6oqrjk60 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2024

Advertisement

As she noted on "Dynamite" before Storm's interruption, Deeb is more motivated than ever to win gold and complete a comeback that, at certain points, she believed wasn't possible. "The Professor of Pro Wrestling" missed over a year of competition due to multiple seizures; Deeb later admitted the cause of the seizures went undiagnosed for a long time and she was only cleared to wrestle in late 2023. She returned to the ring in January on "AEW Collision," defeating Robyn Renegade.

Deeb and Storm aren't strangers to each other, as the two fought on four occasions in tag team, multi-person, and singles matches back in 2022. Storm holds a 3-1 record overall over Deeb, including defeating her to retain the AEW Women's World Championship in a Lumberjack Match on the September 28, 2022 episode of "Dynamite."