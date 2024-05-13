Backstage Report Offers Details Behind Damian Priest Re-Signing With WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has been enjoying his first-ever run with a top singles title, having cashed his Money in the Bank briefcase during WrestleMania 40, and while the eventual length of his championship reign remains to be seen, his tenure with the company isn't ending anytime soon.

Advertisement

According to a new report from "Fightful Select," Priest has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. The report noted that Priest himself confirmed the news during an interview with Cathy Kelley after "Monday Night Raw." Fightful asserts that they learned through sources that the deal was inked months ago and "came down to the wire,:" as the champion's contract was set to expire sometime in February — the signing was completed days before his deal expired.

The news comes amidst potentially unprecedented levels of turnover within WWE, as several longtime high-level employees and executives have made their exit from the company over the last eight months, and WWE's new ownership appears to be waiting until the last minute to sign several major stars. That said, Priest now joins the list of main event talent who have gotten their deals done despite the wait. WWE sources allegedly told Fightful that they had no intentions of letting Priest walk and that both parties had frequent talks long before the new contract was inked. Additionally, Priest had full control over his new theme song, of which WWE is a fan. Priest also signed with Paradigm Talent Agency in April.

Advertisement

Priest recently successfully defended his championship against Jey Uso (with The Judgment Day's help of course) but his next move will undoubtedly be major, due to the huge deal he signed. The "RAW" roster is currently stacked, but Drew McIntyre definitely has plans to regain the title, so Priest will have no shortage of foes.