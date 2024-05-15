Matt Hardy Assesses Likelihood Of Tony Khan Wrestling Or Factoring Into AEW Matches

Since the April 24 episode of "Dynamite," AEW has become the battleground of a war for control of the promotion, kicked off by The Elite, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and The Young Bucks, delivering a brutal assault to AEW owner Tony Khan. Khan hasn't been seen on AEW TV since to see the Elite take out EVP and former Elite member Kenny Omega, leading to Omega making an Anarchy in the Arena bout at Double or Nothing, where the Elite will battle FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston, health pending.

Even still, many expect the war between the Elite and AEW to have several more chapters left following Double or Nothing, with some even going as far to wonder if Khan, who has never wrestled and rarely appears on camera, could wind up stepping into the ring and seeking revenge against The Elite. On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," however, former AEW star Matt Hardy threw cold water on that idea, though he didn't discount Khan getting involved in other facets.

"Tony won't wrestle," Hardy said. "Tony won't wrestle, but I think he'll...I think he will be involved outside the ring. At some point, he'll do something at some point where he will interact within the context of a wrestling match. That would be my guess."

Even prior to Hardy's statements, Khan has tried to had seemingly confirmed that him wrestling a match was out of the question. In an interview last week, Khan noted that AEW was "where the best wrestle," and that him wrestling would run counter to that ideal. Khan also joked that it would be a bad idea to step into the ring with the Elite again, following the initial attack.

