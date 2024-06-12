WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Says His Contract Is Ending 'Soon'

The contract news keeps on coming from WWE as two-time Hall of Famer Booker T is the latest member of the roster to have a contract expiring in the near future. During a recent appearance on "Going Ringside with The Local Station," Booker stated that he is having a great time calling matches every Tuesday night on "WWE NXT," and with his contract coming to an end soon, he wants to keep having fun while he still can.

Advertisement

"Wrestling should be about fun, especially with the NXT brand," Booker said. "If you're watching and listening to me, we're having fun and winning. NXT is really hot right now. Everyone is focused on performing and making it to the next level. If I can help these guys reach that next level, I'm going to have fun doing it. My contract is ending soon, and like Sexyy Red says, 'shake it real fast, get a little more.'"

Some fans might be shocked to learn Booker's current run with WWE has lasted over twice as long as his initial run with the company as an in-ring performer between 2001 and 2007. Booker re-joined WWE in 2011 after a near three year stint in TNA Wrestling, returning in the 2011 Royal Rumble match before becoming a full-time member of WWE's broadcast team, while still having sporadic appearances in the ring until his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Advertisement

Booker's contract is the latest in a long line of WWE deals that are set to expire in the coming months. However, it's unclear exactly what the five-time WCW Champion will decide to do next as he could follow stars like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor and re-sign, or he could join Becky Lynch and Ricochet in choosing to step away from WWE.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.