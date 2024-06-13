AEW Star Pulled From Independent Show Due To Injury

Injuries come with the territory in pro wrestling, and the injury bug has certainly struck a few notable names in AEW over the past little bit, with Eddie Kingston, Adam Copeland, and Dax Harwood also expected to miss significant amounts of time. The injury issues appear to have crossed over to Tony Khan's other promotion, Ring of Honor, as well, where a key member of the women's division looks to be heading to the shelf.

Taking to X on Thursday morning, independent promotion ASÉ announced that AEW/ROH star Kiera Hogan would be unable to compete at the promotion's upcoming ASÉ 4 event on June 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina, revealing Hogan had suffered a shoulder injury. As such, Hogan's reunion with Fire N' Flava partner Tasha Steelz will be postponed, with the promotion wishing Hogan a speedy recovery.

🚨 ASÉ 4 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Today we have unfortunate news. Kiera Hogan of "Fire N' Flava" has received a shoulder injury and will sadly not be be cleared to compete at ASÉ 4 in the original advertised tag team match of the King Bees vs Fire N' Flava. We will update you will a... pic.twitter.com/9CDe52u6K0 — ASÉ (@ASEWrestling) June 13, 2024

While it's unclear when Hogan was injured, the former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion has been inactive from the ring since late April, when she picked up a victory over Ashley D'Amboise on "ROH on HonorClub." Hogan, who hasn't publicly commented on her injury, appears to have been of the mind that she would be competing at ASÉ 4, as she had been rewtweeting ASÉ's tweets promoting the match just a week ago.

The team of FIRE N' FLAVA reunite to take on THE KING BEES (@thecharityking & @dannibeeokc ) at ASÉ 4!!! JUNE 22, CHARLOTTE NC, Grab your tickets now to see this match, Shelton Benjamin vs Jonathan Gresham, Billy Dixon vs Darius Carter, NJPW's @Jet2Flyy , @DEREISS_ ,... pic.twitter.com/brpWQF8msy — ASÉ (@ASEWrestling) June 5, 2024

Hogan debuted for AEW in August 2021, and oficially signed with the promotion one month later. Hogan would eventually become one of then TBS Champion Jade Cargill's Baddies before making her way over to Ring of Honor, where she's had some success as a singles competitor. Her most notable match in ROH occurred in June of last year, when she unsuccessfully challenged Athena for the ROH Women's Title in a highly acclaimed street fight.

