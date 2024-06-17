Matt Hardy Expresses Pride In WWE Star, Reacts To AEW Moment On NXT

During the middle of his three year run with AEW, Ethan Page found himself often working with Matt Hardy, first as rivals and then later as allies after Hardy won Page's contract. The storyline was significant to both Hardy and Page, as they were said to be heavily involved in putting together the feud, and led to the duo forming a good relationship outside of the ring, one that has continued even as Hardy has gone back to TNA, while Page signed with WWE.

Speaking about Page's move to WWE via the "NXT" brand on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy expressed a ton of pride in his former rival, and is optimistic about his future under the WWE umbrella.

"I'm very proud of him, very happy for him," Hardy said. "I'm glad he's getting this opportunity. Add obviously, I wish him nothing but success, and I don't even think I have to wish for him, because he is so talented, he is so good, and he is so on top of his s**t. I think he's going to do great there, I think he's going to kill it, because he gets the opportunity. In NXT and WWE, being a sports entertainer is looked upon a little more proudly. It's looked upon a bit more with a smile. So I think it gives him a lot more room for upward movement."

Hardy also admitted that he enjoyed a moment Page shared on last week's "NXT" with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, and Lexis King, which was seen as a quasi-reunion for the former AEW stars.

"I liked that," Hardy said. "Any time you can do the little wink and the nod, do it."

