Photo: R-Truth Shares Photoshopped Pic Of Him With New WWE Faction

After his efforts to join The Judgment Day yielded unsuccessful results, R-Truth now seems keen on potentially attaching himself to one of WWE's newest factions. As seen on X (formerly Twitter), Truth shared a photoshopped image of himself standing amongst the new Wyatt Sicks stable, which boasts the likes of Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan. While the official faction members appear in rather sinister form, Truth offers up a bright smile in the background.

"All jokes aside...Who did this?" Truth wrote.

All jokes aside...Who did this? pic.twitter.com/snKUGML1ZU — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 18, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks, inspired by the creativity of the late Bray Wyatt, officially unveiled themselves in the closing segment of this week's episode of "WWE Raw." The lengthy debut shot began with an "Abigail"-like Nikki Cross emerging from a misty doorway, which led to a bloody and chaotic scene backstage. As the camera continued further back, it revealed a trail of incapacitated WWE officials and talents, as well as the respective, unharmed Wyatt Sicks members standing over them. Following the footsteps of Uncle Howdy, Cross, along with Gacy, Lumis, and Rowan, then banded together to pose on the WWE entrance ramp as "Raw" went off the air.

As the Wyatt Sicks seemingly look to expel their eerie presence on WWE television, R-Truth continues to portray one of WWE's most lighthearted, and humorous characters. In his previous work with The Jugdment Day (Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh), Truth put together vignettes, as well as custom merchandise, showcasing similarly photoshopped images of himself bonding with their group. Together with The Miz, Truth now reigns as one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions.