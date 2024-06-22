WWE SmackDown 6/21/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

If Friday's series of Money in the Bank qualifying matches had happened two months ago, it feels like Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens would've been the ones punching their tickets to Toronto. Instead, WWE decided to take a gamble by giving te opportunities to Chelsea Green, Carmelo Hayes, and Andrade, and while it may be too early to say for certain, this move looks like it will pay off in spades.

It's high time that WWE transitions into building new stars. Their product is stable overall, new deals with broadcasting companies are signed, and more people are being exposed to WWE daily. Now is the best time to take gambles and experiment with pushing stars outside of their staple 4-5 top performers, and WWE has, thankfully, taken the initiative to expand outside of their comfort zone now that their bases as a business are covered.

Moreover, Green, Hayes, and Andrade are all relatively safe performers to go into this risky venture with — all of them have the potential to get incredibly over (if they not already are, as evidenced by Matt Cardona's video of the electric Chicago crowd following Green's qualifying match victory), all of them are good, if not great, in the ring, and all of them have the potential to add to WWE's diverse roster of both talent and potential storylines. Green, Hayes, and Andrade have the potential to create a spectacular symbiotic relationship with everything Money in the Bank — match, briefcase, and contract. All three of Friday's confirmed participants have the capability to put on a great show in the ladder match (I'm especially excited to see the high-flying Hayes wreck havoc on the competition in Toronto), all three would have their careers skyrocketed by the briefcase, and all three would elevate the prestige of the briefcase. Their competition — especially Belair, Orton, and Owens — are established veterans who could elevate the briefcase, but are ultimately too iconic in their own right to share the spotlight with the contract.

While qualifying for a match doesn't necessarily equate to a victory, especially in a match with several other performers (George Russell's Canada Grand Prix performance, I'm looking at you), it is awesome to see WWE take the risk to push new stars. According to a reply on Cardona's tweet, Chicago "popped for Chelsea over Bianca big time" — this is a sign that the tide is changing, and WWE needs to keep up. It may seem a bit too risky to experiment with newer wrestlers as the networks change and the image of professional wrestling in the public eye shifts. However, there is a sense of security in those new changes — the contracts are signed, the deals aren't expiring any time soon, and the image of professional wrestling as a legitimate entertainment medium is the strongest it's been in years. Now is absolutely the best time to go in on experimenting with new stars; the business is strong enough that it can handle the initial drawbacks of ushering in new talent.

They say that winning the Money in the Bank contract can change your entire career. Now is as good of a time as any to change the careers of WWE's superstars of tomorrow.

Written by Angeline Phu