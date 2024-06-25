WWE Files To Trademark 'Jacob Fatu' And 'Samoan Werewolf' Following SmackDown Debut

WWE has filed two trademarks related to their newest signing, Jacob Fatu. As per their recent USPTO filing, WWE has applied the trademark of the "Jacob Fatu" name, as well as the new WWE star's nickname, "Samoan Werewolf."

The nickname is one that Fatu used previously too, during his run with MLW. WWE had also recently filed a trademark for the Caesar Sikoa name, which some felt could've been the name they would've used for Fatu upon his debut.

Fatu, who recently debuted on the latest "WWE SmackDown," attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and seemingly joined The Bloodline last Friday. A recent report has revealed that the reason for the delay in Fatu's debut was because of his past criminal record, which could've been a hindrance in his appearing in shows outside of the US. Fatu was apparently not signed by the previous WWE regime because of his criminal record. Fatu's WWE debut has been a long time coming as he reportedly signed with the promotion way back in April.

Fatu could make his in-ring debut at next month's Money in the Bank show as The Bloodline is scheduled to face Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match. WWE has yet to announce which of the four current Bloodline members will be in the match as Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and the group's current leader, Solo Sikoa, are all featured in the promotional photos for the match. Fatu last wrestled in March for GCW, where he was involved in a tag team match alongside another member of the Anoaʻi family, Zilla Fatu.