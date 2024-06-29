Jim Ross Provides Update On AEW Forbidden Door Status Following Recent Hospital Stay

AEW commentator Jim Ross has provided his fans with a health update following the recent news that he had to be admitted to the hospital for an overnight stay. Ross revealed that he had been having breathing problems following the news that he had come down with a case of Influenza A, and was ultimately admitted after taking a trip to the emergency room. With his health problems, many people suspected that Ross wouldn't be able make the journey to Long Island, New York to help call AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Ross revealed on X that he is out of the hospital and is on his way to New York, writing "Flying to NYC Saturday for #ForbiddenDoor. Wouldn't miss it @AEW."

Ross was forced to miss AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May due to raised heart enzymes, as well as catching the flu, forcing him to watch the Las Vegas event from the hospital. However, Ross has already expressed his excitement for the Forbidden Door main event of Swerve Strickland versus Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship, claiming it would be difficult for the two men to have a bad match.

These recent visits to the hospital are the latest in a long line of troubles Ross has had with his health over the past few years. He was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021 and underwent radiation treatment before returning to work, but chose to step away from full-time commentary in 2022 as he underwent more treatment. Ross would then undergo hip surgery to remove cancerous cells once more in early 2024, and has since made sporadic appearances at AEW pay-per-views this year.

