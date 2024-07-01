WWE Champ Liv Morgan Says She's In Her Prime: 'If You Don't Believe Me, Just Watch'

After getting taken out of commission by Rhea Ripley for the second half of 2023, Liv Morgan has dominated 2024 by exacting revenge. Morgan not only took Ripley out of action, forcing her to vacate the WWE Women's World Championship in the process, but later captured the title from Becky Lynch, while slowly worming her way into Ripley's Judgment Day stable by helping Finn Balor and JD McDonagh become WWE World Tag Team Champions, and attempting to seduce Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Morgan talked about working her way to being a top star on her own terms, even when it seemed like she was forced to do so without any significant backing from WWE brass.

"This is something I created...that I didn't feel always had a lot of support behind it...but I stuck it out because I really believed in it," Morgan said. "I believed in myself. And when I got this opportunity, because of the time and attention to my craft, I ran with it."

While Morgan appears to be at the top of her game right now, she insists that this is just the beginning of her showing what she's capable of, and that there's even more to come once she hits her prime.

"It's been 10 years to get here, and we haven't even scratched the surface yet," Morgan said. "This is what I always hoped and dreamed for–and that's why the time off when I was injured was so significant. It was important for my self-esteem and to re-fall in love with wrestling to come back in my best form. I'm just entering my prime. If you don't believe me, just watch."

