What The Every Member Of The Wyatt Sicks Look Like In Real Life

The Wyatt Sicks made a wild debut in WWE not too long ago, and have continued to slowly infect the locker room and make their presence known through vignettes and the slow unfolding of their storyline with Chad Gable.

The faction currently has a lot to live up to, with many fans putting their hopes on the members to create something that will end up adding to the legacy of Bray Wyatt – who tragically passed away before he was able to bring about the Wyatt Sicks himself and additionally be involved in the storyline. Interestingly, the current members, Abby the Witch, Huskus the Pig Boy, Mercy the Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit, and Uncle Howdy all have a bit of history with WWE and were mostly all mid-carders before the formation of the Wyatt Sicks. On top of this, all the characters besides Howdy were previously featured as puppets during the Firefly Funhouse segments with Wyatt.

By now, hardcore fans have already surmised who the wrestlers under the mask are, especially after they all posed for a picture with a fan recently when they all went to a Whataburger. The move has garnered a lot of criticism from veterans, who all believe they should have not broken kayfabe and that it hurt the business. Regardless of this, the members' pasts will likely all play a role in their current characters and is definitely something worth looking back at.

