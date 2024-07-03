What The Every Member Of The Wyatt Sicks Look Like In Real Life
The Wyatt Sicks made a wild debut in WWE not too long ago, and have continued to slowly infect the locker room and make their presence known through vignettes and the slow unfolding of their storyline with Chad Gable.
The faction currently has a lot to live up to, with many fans putting their hopes on the members to create something that will end up adding to the legacy of Bray Wyatt – who tragically passed away before he was able to bring about the Wyatt Sicks himself and additionally be involved in the storyline. Interestingly, the current members, Abby the Witch, Huskus the Pig Boy, Mercy the Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit, and Uncle Howdy all have a bit of history with WWE and were mostly all mid-carders before the formation of the Wyatt Sicks. On top of this, all the characters besides Howdy were previously featured as puppets during the Firefly Funhouse segments with Wyatt.
By now, hardcore fans have already surmised who the wrestlers under the mask are, especially after they all posed for a picture with a fan recently when they all went to a Whataburger. The move has garnered a lot of criticism from veterans, who all believe they should have not broken kayfabe and that it hurt the business. Regardless of this, the members' pasts will likely all play a role in their current characters and is definitely something worth looking back at.
Uncle Howdy - Bo Dallas
The most obvious true identity of the group so far is Taylor Rotunda – or Bo Dallas as the WWE website still lists him as. Dallas, unlike the other current members, has gone by his Uncle Howdy persona since 2022, when he returned to WWE with his brother, Bray Wyatt. At first, it wasn't clear whether Dallas made a full return to the promotion, or if he was simply a stand-in for Wyatt, and it seemed like the two would first be enemies before potentially joining forces.
Dallas' identity was recently revealed within the Wyatt Sicks storyline, when a vignette featuring him and his alter-ego, Uncle Howdy, having an interview in which the two discussed the star's trauma, most shockingly, his brother's death and the criticisms he most likely saw online. A recent episode of "Monday Night RAW" continued their interview, and this time the two became one entity, likely signifying the end of Dallas' interview segments for now.
Before his current run, Dallas had a moderately successful run in "WWE NXT" and captured the NXT Championship on one occasion, under his "Bolieve" gimmick. Unfortunately, his main roster run was far more lackluster, despite being involved in several factions and Dallas was unfortunately released in 2021. But now, with Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks, he has a second chance to prove himself.
Abby the Witch - Nikki Cross
Outside of Uncle Howdy, Abby the Witch has made the most appearances out of the group so far, specifically as the faction continues to play mind games with Chad Gable. Over the past two weeks, she has also been the one to hand the videotapes of the interviews with Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy to the ringside commentators.
However, under the creepy mask, the person who has been portraying Abby the Witch since her WWE debut is Nikki Cross. Amongst the group, she is interestingly the most decorated, with a Money in the Bank and WWE Raw Women's Championship reign. Because of this, Cross was once seen as the face of "RAW's" Women's locker room for the duration of her reign under her "Nikki A.S.H." gimmick and had a high-profile feud with Charlotte Flair.
While this was arguably her most successful run, Cross began her career in "NXT" as the only female member of the Sanity stable. The stable was largely centered around Eric Young at the time, as he was the figurehead. Following this, she would eventually make her main roster debut, and ultimately team with Alexa Bliss, with whom she would reign as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on two separate occasions.
Before her repackaging, Cross had multiple reigns with the 24/7 Championship, before acting odd during matches and backstage, which could have been a tease to her role in the Wyatt Sicks.
Erick Rowan - Ramblin' Rabbit
Ramblin' Rabbit is arguably the most imposing of the faction, due in part to both his massive stature and the mallet he's been seen with since the Wyatt Sicks were revealed to WWE fans. Underneath the mask is none other than Bray Wyatt's former Wyatt Family stable member, Erick Rowan. Rowan's relationship with Wyatt was likely far deeper than any of the members besides his brother, Bo Dallas, as he made his "NXT" debut alongside Wyatt and the late Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper.
As Wyatt's "second son," Rowan made his entrance to the ring with a white sheep mask, which would later evolve as his career went on with WWE, becoming more and more twisted. As the muscle of the Wyatt Family, Rowan naturally wasn't a main event star, but he had many rare opportunities to work with some of the best factions in the promotion at the time, like The Shield, as well as holding the record for the quickest WrestleMania match, wherein he suffered a defeat to The Rock at WrestleMania 32.
Rowan additionally had a run alongside Lee as The Bludgeon Brothers, where he similarly carried a mallet to the ring. Unfortunately, both men were eventually released by 2020. Across his WWE career so far, he's held the WWE SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships.
Mercy the Buzzard - Dexter Lumis
Mercy the Buzzard is arguably the scariest looking in the faction so far and seems to have quite the penchant for violence based on his debut, where he was seen sitting in a room that had several hurt people in it. Interestingly, the man behind the mask is the stoic Dexter Lumis, who was quite imposing across his "NXT" run.
Best known for his toned physique, recognizable tattooed arms, and signature mustache, Lumis has always been an intriguing character. Before his days with the WWE, he went by his real name Samuel Shaw and portrayed a serial killer-inspired character. Lumis eventually made his WWE debut in 2019, where he began to incorporate his real talent of painting into his gimmick, becoming the "Tortured Artist." Despite this, his "NXT" run is likely best known for his on-screen romance and marriage to fellow WWE star, Indi Hartwell, and the creepy yet sweet nature of their kayfabe relationship. Interestingly, Lumis had never said a word until his kayfabe wedding, making his first-ever line in the promotion "I do."
Shortly after this, Lumis was surprisingly released from WWE, leading to a brief return to the Independent Circuit. By 2022, Lumis returned to WWE, and this time to the main roster, where he eventually reunited with Hartwell. After a feud with The Miz, Lumis returned to "NXT" to help Hartwell capture the NXT Women's Championship. He then disappeared for over a year, before his debut with the Wyatt Sicks.
Huskus the Pig Boy - Joe Gacy
Huskus the Pig Boy has yet to truly set himself apart from the rest of the Wyatt Sicks, but his name seems to be a play on Bray Wyatt's Nexus persona, "Husky Harris." Similar to Wyatt, the man under the mask, Joe Gacy is best known for having a similar gimmick as the leader of a cult.
Gacy made his WWE debut in 2020, initially competing on "205 Live." By 2021, he made his "NXT" transition and began portraying a "politically correct spokesperson." This gimmick ultimately degenerated into the aforementioned cult leader persona, during his feud with Bron Breakker. He then underwent what seemed to be another gimmick change in 2023, and became a babyface. However, this period of his career was lackluster, and he soon disappeared before his return as Huskus, alongside the rest of the Wyatt Sicks.
Both Gacy and Lumis have the most to prove amongst the faction members as neither has captured gold across their WWE careers and now have the chance to reinvent themselves and get over with the audience, especially if they have similar interview segments with their alter egos like Bo Dallas has been having.