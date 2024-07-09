WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/5/24

After a slower than usual few months, "WWE SmackDown" ratings have heated up at the start of the summer, largely thanks to the Bloodline angle gaining steam once more and an appearance here and there from CM Punk. That momentum seemed as though it would continue this past Friday, when the Money in the Bank go-home edition of "SmackDown" emulated out of Toronto, Canada.

As it turned out, however, "SmackDown" would receive no significant gains or losses; instead it would remain the same as the week before. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "SmackDown" drew 2.256 million viewers and 0.66 in the ever important 18-49 demographic. While there were changes in other demos, the show shockingly drew the exact same numbers in total viewership and 18-49 from a week prior, a rarity these days.

One change was "SmackDown" showing slight gains against the four week average, with total viewership rising 3% from 2.190, while 18-49 was up 5% from 0.63. While there was no sports competition on Friday, "SmackDown's" first 33 minutes did go head to head with President Joe Biden's interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC. The interview, held a week after Biden's poorly received performance in the Presidential debate, drew 8.578 million total viewers.

While most of "SmackDown" focused on building towards Money in the Bank the next day, the show did feature a major title match, with Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa of #DIY challenging Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Gargano and Ciampa emerged victorious, giving them their first set of tag titles since 2017, when they held the NXT Tag Team Championships.