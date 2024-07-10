AEW's Thunder Rosa Makes Amusing Threat To WWE NXT Champ 'All Ego' Ethan Page

So far, "All Ego" Ethan Page's jump from AEW to WWE is working out for him, as he captured the NXT Championship this past Sunday at Heatwave, and opened yesterday's "NXT" episode with a championship celebration. Naturally, holding the title has put a target on Page's back, and not just from those in "NXT," but from those in his own stomping grounds as well.

After taking to X to post clips from his first "NXT" promo as champion, Page received a response from former AEW co-worker Thunder Rosa. The former AEW Women's World Champion remarked to Page that she would be going on a toy hunt, a popular activity for Page, to find his action figure, so that she could then "give it to your enemies and they can do voodoo on you sir." The amusing threat left Page relatively speechless, as he could only respond with "WTF."

The interaction between Rosa and Page shows that the NXT Champion still has a fondness for his former AEW co-workers, even if his AEW run didn't go as he liked. Though Page had several notable moments during his AEW tenure, he hasn't been shy at expressing his disappointment since leaving, referring to AEW as "chaotic and disorganized," while also being critical over his lack of use.

That won't be an issue now for Page, even if Rosa doesn't make good on her threat to case voodoo on him. The NXT Champion already has three people seeking to dethrone him, including Oro Mensah, who has been after Page ever since he debuted in "NXT," former champion Trick Williams, and TNA's Joe Hendry, who served as Williams' partner for a tag match last night against Page and Shawn Spears.