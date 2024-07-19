WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Explains Why He Believes In Joe Hendry

With his astounding social media and music chart numbers, it is clear that many professional wrestling fans believe in Joe Hendry. What about WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, though? On a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle weighed in on Hendry's current presentation across TNA Wrestling and "WWE NXT," while making a callback to their previous encounter at WCPW in 2016.

"I believe in Joe Henry, yes I do," Angle said. "I got to wrestle Joe over to the UK. It was for WCPW. He's good, and not only that, he had this character where he would sing songs about his opponent. He did one about me and I was like 'Holy s***, this guy needs to be in WWE.'"

"He was Elias times 100,000," Angle continued. "He was able to tell stories about his opponents every single week. He would come up with these songs and he would play the guitar. It was just really impressive, and not only that, but he was a great worker in the ring. I knew this kid was going to be something special. I'm actually surprised that he hasn't been pushed even further at this point in his career."

Nearly eight years after facing Angle at the WCPW Refuse To Lose event, Hendry made his official WWE in-ring debut as a part of the TNA-WWE partnership, which continues to see talents from TNA and "NXT" cross over to the other brand. Hendry's most recent WWE appearance occurred earlier this week, as he provided commentary for the "NXT" tag team match pitting The Rascalz against Gallus.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.