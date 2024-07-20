WWE SmackDown 7/19/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It seems odd to say, "Let's get this out of the way," as it pertains to the fact that Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes was a banger-and-a-half, but my point here looms larger than just a great wrestling match. These two are awesome in their own respective rights and putting them together will likely never go afoul, so that simply is what it is. More importantly, with Andrade going over, is the fact that Hayes losing here and there this early in his main roster tenure IS ACTUALLY OKAY! I think we've all been conditioned to thinking that any young up-and-comer needs to be a dominant, impenetrable force for some lengthy, though indefinite, amount of time. But that thinking is wrong, wrong, wrong! Bill Goldberg be damned (no, really), in the name of suspending disbelief at a healthy rate, rather than to inexplicable levels, it's just fine for a talent like Hayes or anyone else to put on great showings while ultimately taking the 1-2-3.

Advertisement

Having said that, I do get the concern that some may have with a former NXT Champion the caliber of Hayes starting off his main roster career at a paltry 2-5-1 overall and 1-3-1 in singles matches. You worry, you see, on account of the PTSD we all have from he-who-shalt-not-be-named era, thinking that, despite all of this "NXT" glory, so-and-so means none-and-none when it comes to "Raw" or "SmackDown." But we have to let that go. And when you weight it all out, there SHOULD be a struggle for any "NXT" call-up, and even those who are brought in from elsewhere for their first WWE experience, especially if you want to lean into the whole "there are levels to this s***" mantra. There are levels. There should be levels. And let's not forget the old adage about getting over without going over. Hayes did that this week, and I have every confidence that he'll continue going forward. Losing early gives him room to grow, room to evolve, and perhaps even room to unleash a new layer of his character. The talent is there, as is the charisma, and neither is just disappearing anytime soon. Greater days for Hayes lie ahead, and we should all remain enthusiastic.

Advertisement

Written by Jon Jordan