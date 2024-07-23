WWE RAW 7/22/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

At long last, we finally have a Drew McIntyre/CM Punk showdown afoot, with their SummerSlam match made official by "Raw" GM Adam Pearce. But then Pearce kept talking and lo and behold, Seth Rollins was introduced as the special guest referee for said match and while some may look at that plot twist as a cherry-on-top-type thing, I see it as overthinking 101. For starters, special guest referee situations almost always suck. Yell at the one guy you don't like, then yell at the other guy you don't like. Get in one guy's face, then get in the other guy's face. Threaten to disqualify someone, then someone else. Blah blah blah. It's rarely pulled off with much excitement and in this case, it just isn't necessary. I just don't see how it adds anything special to the feud. (And no, Rollins "explaining the rules" or whatever next week doesn't do anything here either. Since when is that a thing?)

Sure, he's got history with both guys. We all know that. But this story was always going to progress after this match with Rollins eventually getting his hands on Punk too, as was inevitable from the very moment the latter rejoined WWE and made Hell freeze over. Having Rollins as the referee doesn't change that one way or the other. If anything, it convolutes things, likely ending with everybody hating everybody still regardless of the result of the match, and then there's Rollins and McIntyre, a three-way at some point, I'm sure, maybe a friend is found somewhere out there and a tag match goes down as well. Great. But again, this was going to progress this way regardless.

If Rollins isn't the referee here, you know he would've had some involvement anyway, either before, during, or after the match, and the story would have continued just fine. But now, we've forced this square peg into a round hole, and frankly, it takes away from the Punk/McIntyre blowoff, which deserved to get its own shine, right off the bat. This isn't the greatest loss in the world and Rollins is a great performer so at the end of the day, they'll pull this off and we'll continue down the path we were already going to head down. I just wish it wasn't so forced, and there's rarely anything all that "special" about special guest referees anyway. Leave it to the pros, I say, and let Rollins linger on the outskirts, still very much a part of this story without having to wedge his way between the ropes for a match that could easily stand on its own without him.

Written by Jon Jordan