WWE Star Jacob Fatu Shows Gratitude For His Tribal Chief

Ever since Roman Reigns disappeared after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, the Bloodline has taken on a more sinister, violent feel under the steed of new Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa. This has largely come in the form of Sikoa removing Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman from the equation, and adding new members Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, who hasn't taken long to impress fans with his power, athleticism, and intensity.

As talented as Fatu can be on his own, however, he knows he owes a ton to Sikoa for gaining him this new spotlight. Taking to X on Monday morning, Fatu, unprompted, thanked his Tribal Chief "for everything you've done for my family." So far, Fatu has yet to be acknowledged by Sikoa on social media.

Thank you Solo for everything you've done for my family 🙏 — Jacob Fatu (@jacobfatu_wwe) July 29, 2024

Fatu's praise for Sikoa comes only days after the biggest win of Fatu's WWE career so far, when he stepped in to replace Loa and Tonga's tag team partner on "SmackDown" to win a Tag Team Gauntlet match. As a result, Tonga and Fatu will now receive a WWE Tag Team Championship match this Friday, taking on current champions Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa in Gargano's hometown of Cleveland.

A Fatu/Tonga victory on "SmackDown" could be the start of a glorious weekend for the Bloodline, as Sikoa easily has the biggest match of his career one day later at SummerSlam, where he'll challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. So far, Sikoa has had the upper hand in his rivalry with Rhodes, constantly leading Bloodline attacks against him, and pinning Rhodes in a trios match earlier this month at WWE Money in the Bank.