Photo: WWE's Dominik Mysterio Shows Why Liv Morgan 'Gets' Him

It was only a week ago when Liv Morgan was seemingly in hysterics, burning photos of Dominik Mysterio in a barrel after Mysterio had seemingly "scorned" her by rejecting Morgan's advances. In the end though, it may have been all a ruse, as Mysterio helped Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam when he betrayed his former "mami" Rhea Ripley. To add insult to injury, the duo celebrated with a kiss, much to Ripley's chagrin.

As one might expect, the celebration had only begun between Morgan and Mysterio that night. And Mysterio gave fans a glimpse of it afterward, posting a photo on X from his hotel room of himself with several plates of chicken fingers. Morgan was nowhere to be seen, perhaps because she was taking the photo, but Mysterio expressed his gratitude towards her anyway, thanking Morgan for ordering the food and saying that the Women's World Champion "really gets me."

While this is surely not the first plate of chicken fingers Morgan and Mysterio have shared, questions do remain on just when Mysterio began returning Morgan's affections. The latter had been attempting to seduce Mysterio ever since he helped Morgan win the Women's World Title from Becky Lynch back in May. While Mysterio's helped appeared to be inadvertent at the time, his actions this past weekend will lead to some wondering if he and Morgan had been in cahoots from the beginning.

Mysterio's betrayal of Ripley was one of two betrayals to hit the Judgment Day stable at SummerSlam. The other betrayal saw Finn Balor turn Damian Priest, costing him his World Heavyweight Title match against GUNTHER, further leaving the status of the Judgment Day in limbo heading into "Raw."