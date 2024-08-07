Bully Ray Lays Out How The Bloodline Must Respond To Roman Reigns' Return To WWE

For four months, former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sat at home, licking his wounds following his defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and watching as his stable, the Bloodline, became distorted under the leadership of Solo Sikoa, who added Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the group. As everyone knows by now, it was a different story on Saturday, when Reigns returned at SummerSlam and cost Sikoa his Undisputed Universal Title match against Rhodes, setting the stage for Reigns vs. Sikoa feud that many feel could last all the way till WrestleMania 41 next April.

For now though, the only question is what will happen this Friday night on "SmackDown," where Reigns is scheduled to make his first appearance since April, and where he'll surely meet resistance from Sikoa, Tonga, Loa, and Fatu, provided he's healthy. On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes its paramount that Friday be about the Bloodline getting their revenge on Reigns, in order to kick off this rivalry properly.

"The heat that the Bloodline has to get back cannot be on anybody else but Roman Reigns," Bully said. "This has to be a situation where Roman Reigns is in the middle of the ring and, like a pack of hyenas, the Bloodline have to attack. In my opinion, that's where the heat lies. They have to get it on Roman Reigns. Roman must be left laying by the Bloodline. That's how you get heat back on them."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription