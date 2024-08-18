AEW Trios Titles To Be Defended Against Three Teams In London Ladders Match At Wembley

The road to Wembley Stadium has been a long and winding one for the AEW World Trios Championship, and after there was no winner in last week's No. 1 contender's match on "AEW Collision," it remained unclear who would challenge The Patriarchy for the trios belts at All In 2024 on April 25. On this week's episode, however, all was made clear — or at least most.

On Saturday night's program, on-screen authority figure Christopher Daniels announced that Christian Cage's constant efforts to avoid defending the trios titles would now result in a far more difficult defense than usual. The Patriarchy will now defend their championship against both last week's potential contenders — The House of Black and The Bang Bang Gang — in addition to a wild card team that will be determined on next week's "Collision," which will air Friday night from Cardiff, Wales. And if that wasn't enough, the title match at Wembley will be "a London Ladders Match."

The tumult surrounding the trios titles began in April at AEW Dynasty, when the belts were unified with the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship, with all six belts being held by The Bang Bang Gang. In a "Collision" taping in July, however, the titles were separated again and both were vacated after an injury to one of the champions, Bang Bang Gang leader Jay White. The July 20 episode of "Collision" saw The Patriarchy win the newly de-unified trios belts, and they were reportedly set to defend against Death Triangle at All In before Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo made it clear that they were leaving for WWE. Supposedly the match was slated to a three-way, but the wild card team is a previously unknown wrinkle, as is the belts being on the line in a 12-person ladder match.

