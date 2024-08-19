Bronson Reed Sounds Like He's Going To Be Right Back At It On WWE Raw

Over the last several weeks, Bronson Reed's standing in WWE has increased dramatically following vicious attacks on Seth Rollins and R-Truth. Ahead of tonight's show, Reed took to social media and declared that fans can expect another brutal assault on "WWE Raw."

"How's your weekend been? Good?" Reed asked. "Me too! But. I'm ready for it to be Monday, and I'm ready to hurt somebody. Badly."

The attack on Rollins took place during the August 5 edition of "Raw," with Reed surprising the former World Heavyweight Champion and delivering a string of six Tsunamis. In addition to representing a step up for Reed, the attack was reportedly to allow Rollins to take some time off from WWE after being "banged up" over the last few months.

Seven days later, on last week's "Raw," Reed defeated The Miz and was about to continue beating his opponent down when R-Truth came to Miz's rescue. Reed promptly hit Truth with a series of Tsunamis, and like Rollins, it is expected that R-Truth will take some time away to sell the effects of the beatdown.

Ahead of tonight's show, The Miz has called for "Raw" GM Adam Pearce to ban Reed's Tsunami, pointing out that it has taken out two of the company's "top stars" in as many weeks. Miz also stated that he walked away from the match against Reed unscathed, which Reed won't be happy to hear. It seems Miz could be a prime target for Reed tonight, unless another member of the roster happens to anger the Australian even more.