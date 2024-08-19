Dave Meltzer Expects A Stipulation Will Be Added To This Bash In Berlin Match On WWE Raw

Even though Drew McIntyre emerged victorious over rival CM Punk at SummerSlam two weeks ago, it quickly became apparent that things weren't over between the two. Then came last week, when Punk thwarted McIntyre's attempts to lash him with a belt, instead giving McIntyre a taste of his own medicine. At that point, the talk of the town became Punk and McIntyre facing off at Bash in Berlin, with many suggesting that they would entangle in a strap match, playing off Punk's use of the belt.

On Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer echoed what he stated in Friday's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" by confirming Punk and McIntyre would be happening at the upcoming WWE PLE, even though the promotion hasn't yet made the match official. That may change on "Raw," however, as Meltzer stated he was "pretty sure" the match would be announced on tonight's broadcast, and would include the announcement of the strap match stipulation.

The official announcement of Punk vs. McIntyre would give Bash in Berlin its fourth announced match, joining GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, and Damian Priest/Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio/Liv Morgan. It would also be the first strap match on a WWE PLE/PPV since WWE Extreme Rules 2022, where McIntyre was defeated by Karrion Kross, though "NXT" did run a strap match between Eddy Thorpe and Dijak last September.

While McIntyre hasn't had success in strap matches, his opponent has, as Punk emerged victorious in his one strap match back in 2009. That year, he defeated Umaga in what was billed as a Samoan Strap match, which like McIntyre's encounter with Kross, also took place at Extreme Rules.