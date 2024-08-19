Bully Ray Ties Issues AEW Is Facing To Two Big Factors

All Elite Wrestling currently finds itself in a strange position. The company is preparing to host a second major show in London, England, as well as announcing its first-ever United States stadium show and hints that they'll soon unveil a blockbuster media rights deal with Warner Bros Discovery. However, at the same time, the AEW's TV ratings have been falling, and criticism against the promotion from fans online has ramped up compared to its early days.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his belief that the departure of two prominent AEW stars has had a massive impact on the company's popularity.

"There is not one metric in AEW that is heading north," Bully said. "They're heading south. One of the biggest hits that AEW took was ... [CM] Punk leaving. I believe the two biggest factors in AEW right now [are] the departure of Cody Rhodes and the departure of CM Punk, tied in with a lot of the other issues the company is having."

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that Punk had a noticeable effect on the company's numbers, including TV viewership. With Punk having been let go from the promotion in 2023, Bully believes many fans have slowly followed him out the door.

Similarly, though the departure of Rhodes might not have had such a clear effect on ratings, he quickly left the promotion in mysterious fashion and made a massive debut in WWE just a few months later, going on to become one of the industry's top stars.