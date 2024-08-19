WWE's CM Punk Reacts To Idea That He's A 'Locker Room Cancer'

Throughout his career, WWE star CM Punk has been a controversial figure on-screen and off. Regardless of whether he is viewed to in a positive or negative light, Punk has always been responsive to comments made by his critics. Over the weekend during Fanatics Fest in New York City, Punk gave his updated reaction to those who have previously labeled him a "locker room cancer" during a live episode of "The Masked Man Show."

Advertisement

"That's all bulls*it," said Punk. "None of that stuff is reality. 'Oh, he's a cancer.' Listen, not everybody gets nice me. I treat you accordingly. If you're a piece of s*it, and you act that way to me, I will treat you that way. If you're nice, you're smiling, you want to have a good time, let's have a good time. I'm all hugs."

Accusations of Punk being cancerous to wrestling locker rooms have been thrown around over recent years by prominent wrestling figures such as Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho. In response, Punk says that certain people are eager to "spread those lies" and fuel the fire of negativity surrounding the Second City Saint.

"They can't control me, and they can't control the things I do and say," said Punk. "They absolutely hate that, so they try to control the way other people feel or see me. You're going to have to make your own judgment and draw your own conclusion.

Advertisement

Punk's controversial past has been a prominent part of his character in WWE since his return last November. Since then, the likes of Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have exposed real-life problems with Punk to fuel their on-screen feuds.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.