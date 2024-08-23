Eric Bischoff Reacts To AEW Moving All In 2025 To Texas

Last week, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that its biggest pay-per-view event – All In – would be moving away from international waters and toward the United States, namely Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has since weighed in on this news, citing it as a possible move, in his opinion, to appeal to potential new suitors or Warner Bros. Discovery, who are currently in media rights negotiations with AEW.

"Kind of interesting that all these big Australia and stadium shows, all this great news leading into television renegotiations or hopefully a new home for AEW in contrast to actually what's going on," Bischoff said on the "83 Weeks" podcast. "Attendance is in the toilet. It has been trending in that direction for quite some time. Ratings are in the toilet and have been trending that way for the last two-and-a-half, three years so there's no new good news in terms of reality."

"There's lots of good news in terms of perception, so we'll just see if perception does in fact become reality or if it's just a lot of Dixie-Khan hype," Bischoff added, referring to former TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter.

According to Bischoff, the back-to-back successes of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, ticket sales and attendance-wise, is an anomaly in the grand scheme of AEW's business operations, as the United Kingdom market is considerably different than that of the United States. As such, Bischoff is highly doubtful that AEW can fill a United States-based stadium entirely, or even halfly, especially when he believes the company's weekly viewership to be dying out.

"They're drawing 2,500 people to their live A-show [of AEW Dynamite]. Where's the connective tissue with reality that would make somebody think that here in the United States, not in the UK, it's an outlier, [that AEW can fill a stadium]?'" Bischoff asked.

