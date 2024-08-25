AEW All In 2024 Full & Final Card
For the second consecutive year, AEW All In is taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with the show set to air today at 1 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. local time. There are currently 10 matches announced for the event, and Wrestling Inc. is here to break down each match. If you're looking for our thoughts on who might walk away victorious today, be sure to check out Wrestling Inc.'s 2024 All In predictions. Otherwise, continue reading this preview for a rundown of the official card.
The biggest match on today's PPV is almost certainly Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson. Not only will the AEW World Championship be on the line, but Danielson has stated that he will never wrestle again if he loses the bout. Though Strickland has been a crowd-favorite throughout his title run, the champion seems poised to do whatever it takes to ensure he hangs onto the belt, while Danielson has taken issue with Strickland bringing up his family in promos.
One match that rivals the hype of Strickland-Danielson is Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship defense against Mariah May. The storyline has been cooking since May's AEW debut in November, leading up to a not-so-shocking betrayal following May's Owen Hart Cup victory last month. May will now attempt to win the AEW Women's World Championship in her home country, which would leave the future of "Timeless" Toni Storm quite uncertain.
MJF vs. Ospreay, Mone Defends Against Baker & More
Running back their one-hour long match on "AEW Dynamite," MJF and Will Ospreay will duke it out over the AEW International Championship — or, as MJF recently rebranded it, the AEW American Championship. Everything about this feud seems to be leading to a decision from Ospreay on whether or not to use the devastating Tiger Driver '91 to put MJF away, so keep an eye out for double underhooks.
Five other titles will be on the line today, including the TBS Championship currently held by Mercedes Mone. The former WWE star will face her biggest test in AEW yet, as she matches up against homegrown star Britt Baker. Thankfully for Mone, she'll have some backup in the form of Kamille, while Baker has been without assistance since Jamie Hayter went down with an injury well over a year ago.
The TNT Championship will also be on the line, as "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry defends his newly-redesigned belt against Darby Allin. It's worth noting that Allin has already secured a shot at the AEW World Championship next month at AEW Grand Slam, though he could walk into that show looking to add to his belt collection.
HOOK has been engaged in a feud with Chris Jericho since March, with Jericho defeating the younger wrestler for the FTW Championship at AEW Dynasty in April. The second-generation wrestler will now look to end the rivalry once and for all by winning the title back.
Matches Featuring The Elite, FTR, Hangman Page
Two multi-team tag title bouts are set for today's show — one for the AEW World Tag Team Championship and another for the AEW World Trios Championship. The standard tag titles will be up for grabs in a three-way featuring FTR, The Acclaimed, and current champions the Young Bucks. Meanwhile, the Trios Championship will be hung above the ring for a ladder match that will include The Patriarchy, the House of Black, the Bang Bang Gang, and a trio composed of PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.
One of the biggest wildcards on this year's All In is the Casino Gauntlet match, with a winner earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Thus far, "Hangman" Adam Page, Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy have been officially confirmed as entrants, leaving plenty of room for surprise returns and debuts, as well as fitting more performers onto the card.
Last but not least, Willow Nightingale will team with NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii against the duo of Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway on the Zero Hour pre-show. With two hours set aside for Zero Hour, it shouldn't come as a surprise if an additional match or two is added in the final hours before the show begins.