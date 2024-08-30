WWE's Rhea Ripley Drops Jey Uso 'Yeet' To The Delight Of Bash In Berlin Kickoff Crowd

At WWE Bash in Berlin, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have an opportunity to avenge their recent betrayals when they face the new Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. Before the in-ring action commences, though, Ripley and Priest delivered a final message, or warning rather, to their opponents during the Bash in Berlin Kickoff event. Much to the delight of the kickoff crowd, Ripley also dropped a "Yeet," the signature catchphrase of "Main Event" Jey Uso.

"I don't have enough fingers to count on my hands how many times I saved your ass," Ripley said in reference to her now former stablemate, Dominik Mysterio. "Yeet. And I think he's running his mouth because he's been getting manipulated by a little Liv Morgan. Yeah, she's not only manipulated the weak links within the Judgment Day, but she's now turned our family on us. And as disappointing as that is, I don't think they really understand that Damian and I were the glue keeping it together, and we're the ones that kept them winning."

Before Mysterio revealed his true allegiances to WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam, he found himself caught in a love-square that also involved Ripley and Uso. While Mysterio wavered back and forth between Ripley and Morgan, Uso made it clear that he was only interested in sweeping "The Eradicator" off her feet. As such, Uso offered to take Ripley to Waffle House, which led to him to later obtain her cell phone number.

With Ripley now focused on destroying the new Judgment Day, and Uso looking to win Intercontinental Championship contenders tournament, their on-screen interactions have been relatively limited, though they are not out of the realm of possibility for more in the future.