Liv Morgan Reaches Impressive Milestone Ahead Of WWE Raw

When she returned from injury this past January at the Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan declared that 2024 would be the year of the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour." That's a declaration one makes when they are expecting success, and fortunately for Morgan that's exactly what she's gotten, winning the WWE Women's World Championship and stealing Dominik Mysterio and most of the Judgement Day stable away from rival Rhea Ripley.

Now, hours before tonight's episode of "Raw," Morgan has achieved another milestone. Today marks Morgan's 100th day as Women's World Champion, making her the second longest reigning champion since the championship was rebranded following WrestleMania 39. Morgan won the title at the end of May from Becky Lynch, who subsequently disappeared from WWE following a rematch with Morgan days later, with her wrestling future remaining in doubt.

While 100 days is still a relatively short amount of time, for Morgan, it's the most successful of her four championship reigns in WWE to date. Her previous reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, the precursor to the Women's World Title, came close to the 100 day mark before she was bested by Ronda Rousey on her 98th day. Meanwhile, Morgan's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship runs with Raquel Rodriguez were both short, lasting only 39 and 16 days respectively.

The milestone moment will hopefully soften the blow for Morgan after she had a weekend to forget at WWE's Bash in Berlin PLE. Despite help from stablemates Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh, Morgan and Mysterio were unsuccessful in mixed tag team action against Ripley and Damian Priest, who overcame the 5 on 2 disadvantage to earn the victory over their rivals. Despite that, it is likely Ripley and Priest aren't done trying to exact a pound of flesh from Morgan, Mysterio and Judgement Day.