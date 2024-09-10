WWE's Liv Morgan Makes Her Case For Greatest Women's World Champion Ever

Last night on "WWE Raw," a rematch was announced between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Bad Blood after Dominik Mysterio betrayed "Mami" and helped Morgan retain the title at SummerSlam. Despite the loss, Ripley was able to get her revenge on Morgan and Mysterio at Bash in Berlin, when she defeated both of them alongside Damian Priest in tag team action. Following "Raw," Morgan took to social media to remind everyone why she's the greatest Women's World Champion of all time, and why she isn't sweating Ripley.

Advertisement

"Just a reminder .... I ended Rhea Ripley's undefeated streak and I single-handedly retired Becky Lynch. I am the greatest Women's World Champion of all time." Morgan added to her statement just two hours later, making another claim on top of stating that she's the best Women's World Champion ever. "I'm also the hottest."

Just a reminder.... I ended Rhea Ripleys undefeated streak & I single handedly retired Becky Lynch. I am the greatest Women's World Champion of all time. https://t.co/bewXcPD7Bo 😘 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2024

I'm also the hottest https://t.co/zcQ7jct43t — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2024

Along with Morgan and Ripley's rematch being announced for Bad Blood, Finn Balor also challenged Damian Priest to a match at the event after blaming the former World Heavyweight Champion for making him a sidekick in The Judgment Day, and holding him back from winning the World Title. Adam Pearce also announced that Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will have their third match together at Bad Blood inside Hell in a Cell. Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship this Friday on "WWE Smackdown" against Solo Sikoa inside a steel cage, however his opponent for Bad Blood is yet to be revealed.

Advertisement