WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Explains His Greatest Accomplishment In Wrestling

WWE legend Kevin Nash has achieved just about everything in his Hall of Fame career, but he believes that his greatest achievement is not what he did in the ring.

Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, spoke passionately about the members of The Kliq group, claiming that being friends with them and experiencing life on the road, and watching them contribute to the business is what he's proud about.

"My greatest accomplishment in wrestling is to pick the four friends to go up and down that road that I did," he began. "Those motherfu**ers changed everything. You name a fuc**ng group of five guys, at any point in time, that did what they did and are doing still, in some capacity."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer praised current WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the job that he's been doing behind the scenes in WWE.

"It's very, very hard — it's got to be so difficult for Paul [Levesque] but I just think he's ... he just wanted to show everybody what he can do because he was a racehorse and Vince was just holding those reins, but Paul ... they gave him a little bit of freedom in 'NXT' and then it's the hottest product on the WWE Network."

The Kliq, which was a group of friends consisting of Nash, Levesque, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels, and the late Scott Hall, ran the scenes backstage and influenced the stories that played out on-screen. The infamous "Curtain Call" incident that The Kliq was involved in caused quite an uproar in the pro wrestling community, with many accusing them of sabotaging the business. Their notoriety went to such an extent that WWE legend Mark Henry threatened to kill them all after being incensed by their actions.