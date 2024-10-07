Matt Hardy Suggests Option For AEW Tag Division That 'Needs A Kick In The Ass'

Over the last month, Private Party has gotten more notoriety than they had for most of their previous five years in AEW. Though they became frequent targets for Jon Moxley, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shaffir during that time, Zay and Quen's losses to the reformed BCC seemed to light a fire under the duo, who have now won three straight matches, including a trios match over the Young Bucks and Jack Perry on "AEW Rampage" and a three-way tag match against House of Black and Top Flight on "AEW Collision."

That latter win has put Private Party directly in the path of the Bucks, whom they'll challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships this Saturday at WrestleDream, almost five years to the day that Private Party upset the Bucks on the second episode of "AEW Dynamite." On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the long-time mentor of Private Party, Matt Hardy discussed the differences between Zay and Quen now and when they debuted in AEW five years ago. Due to that, he hopes the duo prevails this Saturday.

"They weren't ready to be the top tag team and carry the division at all," Hardy said. "But over the time, they have learned and specifically Isaiah. Isaiah really is tuned in to what he needs to be doing nowadays. And he has a good grasp, not only of what to do in the ring and how to execute a match, but also how to perform as a character. He is really on the pulse nowadays...I am hoping that Tony pulls the trigger on them. The tag team division does need a little kick in the ass. It needs an extra spark really to get it going and kind of rejuvenate it."

