WWE RAW 10/7/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

This is really strange and painful for me to say, because while I love the fact "Raw" is only two hours until the end of the year and I was very excited to see how things would go, I didn't like the pacing, or a lot much else of this show, at all. By the end of it, it still felt like it dragged.

Advertisement

"Raw" didn't accomplish too much, in my eyes. The quick transition between CM Punk's promo to Seth Rollins' promo to Jey Uso's entrance was fine, but I think we could have at least had some more interaction between Rollins and Punk to light a hotter fire back underneath that feud. The first match was extremely short for a title match, especially with it being Jey Uso's first Intercontinental Championship defense. I also thought we'd be getting some more story progression with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, but I guess them both eating a spear from Breakker took care of that for the week. We didn't even get anything more from them backstage, which would have made a lot of sense.

WWE even seemed to be have awkward production issues throughout the night, something you don't usually see in WWE. There were also quite a few pre-taped promos on this show, which I didn't necessarily understand. With "Raw" losing an hour, why on Earth would WWE want to eat up any of the time they still have that could be devoted to matches or promos that actually advance a story, rather than recap something? I also think that the fan video of Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' parking lot brawl from Bad Blood was supposed to actually be shown on TV, but that's where these production issues came into play, which was awkward and disappointing.

Advertisement

I don't understand why this was so difficult, when Triple H books "WWE SmackDown," which has always been a two-hour show. It's not like he even attempted to fit in a mass amount of storytelling into two hours and that failed. To me, it felt like Triple H and his creative team just didn't even try to fit in any other stories, outside of GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn, then a very, very brief GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes stare down at the end of the show. Overall, I rather would have seen an overbooked, extremely fast-paced episode of "Raw," where things could have been scaled back or slowed down throughout the coming weeks, rather than this, and things have to be built upon even more.

Written by Daisy Ruth