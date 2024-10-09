AEW Dynamite 10/8/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

In professional wrestling, just as any other sports or entertainment medium, there are roles that fit some like a glove and others that would be better given to others. There are, on occasion, those who wield the jack of all trades trait while also being the master of none, and even rarer are those with Midas' touch no matter the role they are given. In AEW, you can look no further than Darby Allin to put on the wildest (for better or worse dependent on taste) stunt-laden performances inside and outside the ring, or even anywhere else in the venue with space to stand, fall, or jump from. In the ring, he and Brody King have both proven to be complementary opponents, the perfect blend of size and speed capturing the essence of David vs. Goliath.

However, at no point in time has Allin ever really been a good promo; if you have heard a few after a while, you will start to notice very little difference in their content. And the way it is presented, especially this week, is in the form of a screaming rant about how he was someone who never could have made it if it wasn't for AEW, and whomever he is in the ring with at the time also couldn't do what they're doing without AEW, before reeling off the history he has with the competitor in question and admitting they had a tough fight but he would win if they did it again.

It's just formulaic and worse still when the formula itself is bad. That was just one of a litany of issues with the promo segment between Allin and King tonight, hitting the not-so-greatest hits to the "Big Bad" House of Black member dressed in his street clothes and thus killing whatever was left of that faction's mystique. It all felt lacklustre, designed to pit Allin against someone he has faced numerously before – as was pointed out ad nauseam – just weeks after he was beaten out of a world title shot. When all was said and done the segment was best characterized by Allin literally barking at King to goad him into a fight. Seriously, what are we doing here?

Allin as a wrestler is perfectly fine, if nothing amazing. But since Sting has retired what is his purpose? There is no conceivable character arc from Allin except he has a death wish that Tony Khan is more than willing to cash in on. He just pops up all the time, treated as a franchise player purely because he is an example of a wrestler that wouldn't get a push anywhere else (seriously, that is what Allin himself pushes every week), and sets up another match which will remind people there might be something more to be peeled away at, only for the cycle to continue and we get nowhere. His character has not changed at all since he first started getting pushed in 2020, and that's a lack of progression that just compels me to believe he is just taking a spot better served to someone else.

Written by Max Everett