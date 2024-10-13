AEW WrestleDream 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

As someone whose sole experience with being emotionally invested in a long-running AEW angle came when MJF and Adam Cole were discovering their friendship last year, I'm personally offended by where that story is today, just over a year after Cole hurt his ankle. Obviously that injury changed literally everything about where the story was going, but even under those circumstances I feel like AEW couldn't have botched this any harder if they tried.

First you had the long, drawn-out, universally panned "Devil" angle, which culminated with Cole betraying MJF at Worlds End and forming the Undisputed Kingdom. Not only was this some of the worst content AEW has ever produced, AEW couldn't even pay it off; Cole made a brief appearance at Double or Nothing in May so MJF could get a small semblance of revenge, but he's been gone ever since. In his absence, the stable put together specifically for him has floundered, with one of its members, Wardlow, having been MIA for more than six months. Now Cole is finally back — but not before AEW turned MJF heel again.

Restoring MJF to his original heelish ways was a dead-end creative move in its own right, but it's even worse in the context of what happened at WrestleDream. Not only was Cole's return the culmination of an utterly ridiculous stretch following Jack Perry's TNT title defense that had already seen Daniel Garcia come out and MJF himself return from a brief stint away, but Cole was set up as the babyface saving Garcia from MJF's attack and running him off to the delight of the crowd. Cole even went so far as to appear again later in the show with the group of AEW babyfaces running down to the ring to try and save an already beaten Bryan Danielson from his former allies in the Blackpool Combat Club.

Cole instantly turning full babyface at this point makes exactly as little sense as MJF turning heel did, but here we are. Cole and MJF have come full circle, back to where they started in the summer of 2023, and that whole massive storyline that I was so invested in — that main-evented AEW's debut event at Wembley Stadium — is rendered kind of meaningless. I'm sure in the weeks to come they will have lots and lots of explanations and Cole will come out to explain to the crowd why he loves them again, but it doesn't really matter. There's no storyline reason for Cole coming back as a face; he came back as a face because when he was ready to come back, MJF was a heel, and this was our only idea. The end.

People who accuse AEW of not telling stories are stupid. Of course AEW tells stories. But if anyone ever says to me that AEW is good at telling stories, I will point to MJF vs. Adam Cole as my first counter-example.

Written by Miles Schneiderman