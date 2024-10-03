AEW Dynamite 10/2/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Wednesday's five-year anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite" started off with a bang, as Will Ospreay defended his International Title against Ricochet in the night's opening match. The match was full of flips, finisher kickouts, and callbacks to their iconic NJPW match (you know, the one that is always captioned "if wrestling is fake, explain this"). It was either a must-see match, for those of us who live for the high-octane athleticism of wrestling, or a must-not-see match, for those of us who prefer the more classic mat-work side of wrestling (this is a safe space for both types of fans). That is to say, this match was unapologetically itself, and it was a coherent performance, for better or for worse.

This was a coherent performance.

AEW has a really bad habit of overcomplicating things, and when you really think about it, starting off the five-year anniversary episode of "Dynamite" with an convoluted Tony Khan booking is a beautiful return to form. Will Ospreay went in for a pin on Ricochet during their highly-contested, back-and-forth contest, but...slipped a little bit off of Ricochet, so that his shoulders were also pinned on the mat. Any sane referee would have just counted the pinfall in Ospreay's favor, and we would've been done with the match. Any sane referee would have just given Ospreay the win, and we wouldn't have had to run fifteen minutes overtime.

This referee looked so confused. To be fair, I was equally confused when this referee began counting...both men's pinfall? Ricochet was nowhere near being on top of Ospreay. What?

Thus began fifteen minutes of pure shenanigans that led to the match getting called a draw, getting restarted, and then being robbed of a cathartic finish *anyway* because of Konosuke Takeshita. Perhaps I don't understand Tony Khan's genius, but it's just very odd to add a good chunk of time onto an otherwise perfectly solid match just to arrive at a disqualification finish. If you wanted to book Takeshita interference...just book Takeshita interference. We don't need to go through all the hoops and obstacles associated with an odd referee call, and we certainly didn't need the bumbling attempts by Ospreay and Ricochet to generate enough applause for a restart, like some odd "please validate us" encore.

AEW is at its best when its campy, but campiness needs to be purposeful in its absurdity. If it is unorthodox for the sake of being unorthodox, it just becomes an unpleasant product to watch. Think about it for two more seconds: would you rather watch the ring announcer fumble through his words as Khan announces a rematch, or would you rather have that time dedicated to more high-stakes wrestling? That whole odd pinfall to match restart sequence didn't even do anything to protect Ricochet, since anybody with half a brain cell's worth of wrestling knowledge can see that Ospreay was pinning Ricochet. This was nonsense.

There's some merit to take the scenic route. Unfortunately, this match finish drove by a dumpster fire.

Written by Angeline Phu