AEW Dynamite 10/30/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

So I wrote about Orange Cassidy's challenge towards Jon Moxley, and the article went up right before the half-hour mark of the show. Wouldn't it be hilarious, I wondered, if Moxley responded to Cassidy's challenge right after I wrote that he hadn't?

Advertisement

Well, Moxley definitely responded to Cassidy's challenge. I reckon he did more than that.

I genuinely don't know where to start with this segment. There are so many things to point out in this segment, to varying degrees. Why is PAC always naked while Wheeler Yuta sticks out among the Blackpool Combat Club's (BCC) black attire with his green quarter-zip and gray sweatpants? Why did Jon Moxley try to spin Cassidy's challenge so that Moxley (the champion) challenged...the challenger? Oh, Evil Uno is here? The EVPs are in the house too? Where are we? Who are you?

In the wise words of my friend, you think it can't get any worse until Darby Allin comes down from the ceiling like Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

If this was the main event of "AEW Fright Night Dynamite," I would have loved this segment for the sheer campiness of it. I've said it before and I'll say it again: AEW is best when they forego all standards and double down on how absurd their booking can be. You will never see Cody Rhodes hanging down from a cable and slowly fall into the announce table in WWE — you can only find that in AEW, and that's what makes it so great. If this was the main event of "Dynamite," I would be lavishing the praises of Tony Khan's sick and twisted mind.

However, this was in a really weird position on the card. What do you mean we have half a show left after this chaotic middle segment? I think Khan accidentally pushed a button to deploy all of his booking fireworks at once, and while it was cool for about fifteen minutes, we have absolutely nowhere to go from here.

Of course, the debut of Bobby Lashley is nothing to scoff at, and I understand why a performer of his caliber would not deserve anything less than a main event debut. However — especially with news going around that Lashley's debut on Wednesday's Halloween edition of "Dynamite" was actually the result of a delay — I can't help but feel like this is another one of Khan's logistical fumbles. You can absolutely have this BCC segment go off in the main event of one week and have Lashley debut another week, or at a pay-per-view event. The firework analogy works logistically as well: Khan accidentally a pushed a button to deploy the booking fireworks all at once, and we are worse off because of it.

Advertisement

This is not to say that AEW needs to exhibit restraint; it needs to exhibit foresight. The odd place on the card was literally the only thing wrong with this segment. If this had been the main event, it would have been a perfect segment.

Written by Angeline Phu