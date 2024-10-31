Bully Ray Says Its Clear WWE Is Leaving Room In The Bloodline Story For This Star

With Roman Reigns' return in August and Jimmy Uso's in October, it might seem there are plenty of actual family members to keep this new chapter in the Bloodline saga interesting. But during October 28's "WWE Raw," the reunited Usos crossed paths backstage with former honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. Zayn was disregarded and dismissed in the segment, but could this be teasing his involvement down the road? Bully Ray of "Busted Open Radio" says yes, especially with Survivor Series around the corner.

"Let's assume for a moment we're getting this WarGames match, Bloodline vs. Bloodline ... on one side it's easy to say Solo, Tama Tonga, [Tonga] Loa, Jacob Fatu. ... on the other side, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, who's the fourth? ... We've seen Sami be involved in this family's story probably more than anybody else that doesn't have a drop of Samoan blood running through their veins." Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca played devil's advocate, saying that Zayn's brutal exit from the group presents creative challenges with how to reasonably bring him back into it. Bully admitted Cody Rhodes could be a possibility for WarGames, but suggested WWE has already "muddied those waters." The podcasters then brought up a later moment from October 28's "Raw" where Zayn was discussing something quietly with Solo Sikoa. This fueled Bully's opinion that Zayn will eventually get involved.

"What could Solo have possibly been saying to him? 'How's the wife and kids? What are your plans for the holidays?' Solo is trying to get to Sami," Bully said. "Solo must be trying to offer Sami something. There's gotta be some incentive." This Friday's "SmackDown" is advertising a summit between the Usos and Reigns before they team up at Crown Jewel. Whether or not we get more teases on a fourth (or fifth, since WarGames is five-on-five) player remains to be seen.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.