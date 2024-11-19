WWE's Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message, Teasing Involvement In Current Stories

After missing most of 2023 with injury, Braun Strowman had been roaring back to status quo this year, most recently picking up a huge win over Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match, with an assist from Seth Rollin. Unfortunately for Strowman, that was the last match he worked until a live event this past weekend, with the former Universal Champion reportedly suffering an injury during the aforementioned Last Monster Standing match with Reed that caused him to miss a month.

Advertisement

Now that Strowman is ready to return, he's ready to do so in a big way. Taking to X Tuesday afternoon, Strowman cryptically remarked that there seemed to be a contingent of WWE talents that "could aid in having these hands assist them!!!!" He closed the tweet by telling these individuals that they would know where to find him.

Sure seems there's quite a few people that could aid in having these hands assist them!!!! You know where to find me!! — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 19, 2024

Despite the cryptic nature of Strowman's statement, it would appear he's referring to the ongoing civil war between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's interactions of The Bloodline. The two sides are set to go at it in WarGames at Survivor Series next weekend, and while Sikoa is set to team with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Reed, Reigns is still in need of one more team member to join him, the Usos, and Sami Zayn.

Advertisement

Strowman's tweet comes after Rollins declined an invitation to join Reigns' team last night on "Raw," though he was defeated by Reed shortly after Sikoa's help, potentially opening the door for Rollins to change his mind. Others have predicted CM Punk could be the final team member, due to his connection with Reigns' "wise man" Paul Heyman. Given Strowman's own history with Reed, however, he would also make a sensible final member for Reigns' squad.