Backstage Update On AEW Revolution Announcement, Venue Exclusivity

AEW's debut in the former Staples Center wasn't the only noteworthy event announcement as the company officially revealed the majority of the touring schedule from December 2024 to March 2025.

The most significant being that AEW officially confirmed they will be running three consecutive nights at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Fans in Manhattan will see the 2024 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, a live episode of "AEW Collision" on December 21, and a taped episode of "AEW Dynamite" on December 22. Fightful confirmed with AEW that the reason for "Dynamite" being taped on the Sunday is so that the company's talent and staff would be able to spend more time with their families over Christmas as the episode of "Dynamite" being taped is likely to air on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

The Hammerstein Ballroom isn't the only intimate venue that AEW will be running, with the Broadbent Arena in Louisville, Kentucky and the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona being used in 2025 to provide a different atmosphere. However, this isn't going to be the norm for AEW as the company has confirmed they will be going to the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, with Fightful confirming that AEW are making a conscious effort to hit new arenas and markets in 2025. This trend will actually begin before the end of the year as AEW will be the first wrestling company to host an event at the new Fishers Event Center in Indiana.

Advertisement

Fightful also noted that "AEW Rampage" is effectively off AEW's filming slate as there was no mention of the show in the announcement, with the company opting to tape episodes of "Dynamite," and "Collision" instead.