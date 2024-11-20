WWE's Giulia Addresses Differences Between Wrestling In NXT & Japan

It's now been a little over two months since Giulia first arrived in "WWE NXT" to confront NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, setting up a title match between the two on "NXT's" debut episode on The CW. Since then, it's been a bit of a mixed bag for the former Stardom star. Thanks to help from Cora Jade, Giulia was unsuccessful in defeating Perez, and has since been attempting to work her way back into title contention, including entering the Iron Survivor Challenge competition, which will see her wrestle Kelani Jordan next week.

But that's not the only roadblocks Giulia has faced, as she's attempted to adapt from the joshi style in Japan into wrestling a more American style. Appearing on "Busted Open After Dark," Giulia addressed the differences between the two, and admitted that the transition hadn't been the easiest.

"[It's been] very difficult to me, so hard, but I like it," Giulia said. "I'm improving at wrestling. In Japan, it's very different. Here, [it's] the TV show. There, there is no TV program. The audience is also different. The Japanese audience is quiet. They are respectful and serious. American [audiences] are more enjoyable, entertaining, and exciting."

One thing that has helped Giulia's transition is the presence of former rival Stephanie Vaquer, who arrived in "NXT" shortly after Giulia's debut. The duo have since put their differences aside to form a tag team, and have picked up three consecutive victories over Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend of The Meta-Four, and Perez and Jade, whom the duo defeated at NXT Halloween Havoc.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription