Private Party's Marq Quen Names AEW Tag Team They Want To Beat

Private Party heads into Full Gear this Saturday for the toughest challenge in their young AEW World Tag Team title reign. They'll have not two, but six other men to contend with, in The Outrunners, House of Black, and The Acclaimed. Private Party were recent guests on "Busted Open Radio" to promote the match, and said there was one team over the others that they were hoping to pin decisively. According to Marq Quen, a victory over this team would prove they're worthy of carrying the straps.

Advertisement

"It's definitely The Acclaimed," Quen said. "Just the fact that they had the belts already. Every other team wasn't there. So since The Acclaimed had the belts already, we want to prove, 'You guys, we can beat you.'"

Beyond the belts, Quen said there was also some territorial dominance at stake. He added that a win over The Acclaimed would hold more value due to their shared ties to the New York City area.

"They're from around here," Quen explained. "Bowens is from Jersey, Max is from New York. So yeah, of course, we want the smoke with them."

After five years, Private Party got their first taste of gold after defeating the high water mark for AEW tag teams, The Young Bucks, on the October 30 edition of "Dynamite." Each team challenging for Private Party's titles had to qualify for their opportunity. The Outrunners were the first to advance to Full Gear, beating Top Flight on November 9's "Collision." House of Black then pulled off something of an upset against FTR on November 13's "Dynamite." The Acclaimed were the fourth and final team to qualify, defeating La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush and The Beast Mortos on November 16's "Collision."

Advertisement

All four teams will battle at Full Gear this Saturday from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.