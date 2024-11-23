AEW Full Gear 2024 Full & Final Card

The sixth edition of AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view takes place tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with eight matches booked for the main card and one contest taking place on the Zero Hour pre-show. Typically one of AEW's strongest events of the year, Newark hosted Full Gear in 2022, a night that saw MJF defeat Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship.

Moxley walks into the Prudential Center tonight as the defending champion once again in his fourth reign with the title, this time as the leader of The Death Riders stable that looks to continue their "takeover" of AEW. Taking issue with Moxley's attitude is "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, who took exception to Moxley attacking Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream after Moxley won the AEW World Championship from "The American Dragon."

Moxley responded to Cassidy's initiative by attacking his former Best Friends stablemate Chuck Taylor with a chair on "AEW Dynamite," prompting the former two-time International Champion to stick up for his friend and the rest of the AEW locker room by challenging Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. "The King of Sloth Style" has shown in the past that when it's time to get serious, Cassidy puts the jokes aside and puts his heart on the line between the ropes. This will be Cassidy and Moxley's third one-on-one match against each other, with each having one pinfall victory earned, both having been matches for the International Championship.

