WWE Survivor Series 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have to start out by saying I didn't dislike the in-ring work of all of these incredible women who opened the PLE with a spot fest of a WarGames match — and I say "spot fest" lovingly, because I really enjoy matches like that, as a kid from the Attitude Era. However, Saturday night, and honestly all nights we had of shows building up to this match, my issue was with the storytelling. I think we only had a women's WarGames match just because we have to now to match the men's. That doesn't necessarily bother me, especially as a woman myself, but when the storytelling isn't there, it's pretty bad. Now that we've had the first women's WarGames match and years of them to follow, I think it's time to either not do one every year, or build up the stories a lot better to get there in a way that makes sense to make the match more enjoyable – and same for men's stipulations, of course. All of that aside, this match had the potential to create new stories between these women, and it just... Didn't.

Both champions were in the match, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, as well as Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. Stratton had a very brief, fleeting moment where when both champions were down, she went to the trash can she brought into the ring to retrieve her briefcase, but of all people, she let Raquel Rodriguez, who she has no relationship with, distract her. I suppose there's still a story there with Stratton and the briefcase and her impending cash-in, but the story of her and Jax teasing dissension and the awful ways Jax treats her is getting old extremely quickly over on "SmackDown."

Morgan was in the ring with the number one contender to her championship, IYO SKY, and from what I remember in the match, she and SKY didn't go one-on-one at any point. If they did, it certainly wasn't any big spot that was memorable. With no date set for their championship match, that felt like a big missed opportunity. Jax also currently has no contender for her championship, after both Bayley and Naomi lost their chances at the title. Nothing was really teased with her either, not even with any of her teammates for someone to make the jump from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to challenge her. While the women's WarGames match was a great way to start the evening, none of the spots felt extremely memorable this year, outside of course SKY continuing her streak of jumping off the cage while wearing a trash can. While I liked the match, it had absolutely zero implications for any stories on WWE's weekly programs moving forward, and for that, it wasn't my favorite thing on the night.

Written by Daisy Ruth