Liv Morgan Shares Amusingly Edited Photo From WWE-Netflix Media Event

Ever since it took place yesterday, bits and pieces of WWE and Netflix's big media event at Netflix headquarters have begun making their way into the public. While most of it has come in the form of quotes from WWE higher ups, there's also been some photographs as well, including one featuring all of the big WWE stars attending the event. This includes Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who decided to make some key alterations to the photo.

Morgan took to X to show her work earlier on Wednesday afternoon. While Morgan, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, CM Punk, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes can all clearly be seen, three other individuals had their faces covered by Morgan. Those would be none other than Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, who's faces are covered by a house, snake, and poop emoji respectively.

While one could see this as a bit juvenile, Morgan's alterations make sense given she has no love for Lynch, Belair, or Ripley. Morgan sent Lynch to the free agency wire this past spring after defeating her twice in a row to win and retain the Women's World Championship, and has recently run afoul with Belair, with the two being on opposite sides during WarGames at Survivor Series. The animosity Morgan has for Lynch and Belair pails in comparison to her beef with Ripley, which has gone on for nearly a year and seen both injure each other, while feuding over the Women's World Title and Dominik Mysterio.